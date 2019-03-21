First Trust Advisors LP Sells 28,004 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,004 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 344,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

