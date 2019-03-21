First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (FCAN)

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ FCAN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $23.27. 3,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,228. First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

