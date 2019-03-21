First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (PPIH)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Perma-Pipe International worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 289,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 699,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100,596 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of PPIH opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Perma-Pipe International news, Director Mark A. Zorko sold 7,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $67,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Zorko sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $106,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perma-Pipe International Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping, and leak detection and location systems. It offers various piping systems, including industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed piping systems for district heating and cooling; and coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil and mineral transportation.

