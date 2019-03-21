First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $11.52 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises approximately 4.3% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Tetra Tech worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4,747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $72.56.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $553.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Albert E. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $215,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,159 shares of company stock worth $3,192,527 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

