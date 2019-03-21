First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Raises Position in Manitex International Inc (MNTX)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 2.60% of Manitex International worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 311.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 130,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 42.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 37.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 69,354 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNTX opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $150.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.52. Manitex International Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manitex International Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

