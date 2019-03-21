FirstService (FSV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $90.21.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.31). FirstService had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

