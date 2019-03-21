FlypMe Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $397,130.00 and $8,862.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00376809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.01636394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00228392 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004803 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

