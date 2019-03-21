Forterra Inc (FRTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

FRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Forterra to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Forterra and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of FRTA opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Forterra has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79. The stock has a market cap of $294.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.81.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Forterra had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $339.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lori M. Browne acquired 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,796.84. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 41,486 shares in the company, valued at $181,708.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Rodney Brown acquired 36,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $152,859.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,289.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 82,863 shares of company stock valued at $331,656. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 38,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

