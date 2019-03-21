Fortinet Inc (FTNT) VP Sells $104,095.68 in Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $104,095.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at $776,380.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Tuesday, February 19th, John Whittle sold 1,580 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $131,835.20.

On Friday, February 1st, John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $97,750.00.

On Monday, February 4th, John Whittle sold 7,768 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $619,031.92.

Fortinet stock opened at $85.60 on Thursday. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. First Analysis raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $20,694,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $108,282,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,588,000 after acquiring an additional 66,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fortinet Inc (FTNT) VP Sells $104,095.68 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/fortinet-inc-ftnt-vp-sells-104095-68-in-stock.html.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.