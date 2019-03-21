Fortis Inc (FTS) Shares Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 1,769.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 978,184 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,240,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,249,000 after purchasing an additional 949,811 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fortis by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,720,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,202,000 after buying an additional 676,236 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.19). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.343 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

