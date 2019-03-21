Franco Nevada (FNV) PT Set at $88.00 by Raymond James

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) received a $88.00 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

FNV stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.21. 510,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.13. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

