Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (FLQM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of BATS FLQM opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

