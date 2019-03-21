Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.93 million.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

