Frederic Pla Sells 5,700 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) COO Frederic Pla sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $427,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frederic Pla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 21st, Frederic Pla sold 783 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $67,737.33.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Frederic Pla sold 9,700 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $806,652.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHDX opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.97. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.55 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genomic Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GHDX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

