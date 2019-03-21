Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,313 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 181,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215,516 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after buying an additional 3,213,744 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 98,385 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 110,698 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 650,582 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 222,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 204,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,298,380. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $85,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $787,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

