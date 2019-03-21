Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Receives $65.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

NYSE:FMS traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,530. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

