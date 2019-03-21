Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Front Yard Residential has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.6% annually over the last three years. Front Yard Residential has a payout ratio of 272.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

RESI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.34. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,853. Front Yard Residential has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.66). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 71.49% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,000. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

