FY2019 EPS Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Boosted by Analyst (ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.86) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.67). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,315.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACRS. BidaskClub raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $21.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

