FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cree, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cree in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the LED producer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $413.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.75 million. Cree had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.96 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. JMP Securities cut Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.32 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.84.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -385.87, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.63. Cree has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cree by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $36,002,000 after purchasing an additional 55,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cree by 2.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,576 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth $903,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,854 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

