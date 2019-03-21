FY2019 EPS Estimates for Evolus Inc (EOLS) Lowered by Analyst

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Evolus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($3.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.96). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $724.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99. Evolus has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $39.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in Evolus by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 195,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 57,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Evolus by 4,361.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Evolus by 9,865.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 128,256 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.