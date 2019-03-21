Garrett Motion (GTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GTX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Garrett Motion from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Garrett Motion and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Desjardins lowered Garrett Motion to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of GTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.64. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

