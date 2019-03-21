GCI Liberty (GLIBA) & Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GCI Liberty to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty -118.05% -4.71% -2.43% GCI Liberty Competitors -10.03% 11.67% 2.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCI Liberty and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty $739.76 million -$873.30 million -35.54 GCI Liberty Competitors $18.02 billion $1.69 billion 21.42

GCI Liberty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GCI Liberty and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty 0 1 3 0 2.75 GCI Liberty Competitors 840 2302 2249 125 2.30

GCI Liberty presently has a consensus target price of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.62%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 19.73%. Given GCI Liberty’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCI Liberty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

GCI Liberty competitors beat GCI Liberty on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

