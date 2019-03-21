Gemini Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $65.72 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $65.72 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00024884 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and The Rock Trading. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00372051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.01669461 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00229087 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 64,603,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.