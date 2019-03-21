Genel Energy (GENL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Genel Energy (LON:GENL)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of LON:GENL opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Thursday. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 140.20 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 302 ($3.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $600.37 million and a PE ratio of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

