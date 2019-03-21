Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Holdings Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $73,443,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,238,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Generac by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 908,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 376,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Generac by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,327,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,697,000 after purchasing an additional 255,168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,326,291.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 31,283 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,642,983.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $757,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,283 shares of company stock worth $4,739,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $60.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $563.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.69 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

