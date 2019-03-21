Genuine Parts (GPC) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,954,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,465,000 after purchasing an additional 191,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,395,802,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,979,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 163,768 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,389,000 after purchasing an additional 83,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $107.25 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

