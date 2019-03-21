Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lear Co. (LEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $88,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 11,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,898,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,854,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,841,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,110,000 after buying an additional 1,659,488 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,861,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,063,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after buying an additional 496,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,843,000 after buying an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Lear stock opened at $135.09 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 17.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

Lear declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $2,947,990.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/geode-capital-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-lear-co-lea.html.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.