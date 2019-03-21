Geode Capital Management LLC Has $77.53 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of US Foods worth $77,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth $221,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in US Foods by 44.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 41,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 620.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,903,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,932,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

USFD stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $297,903.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,401. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $384,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

