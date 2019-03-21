Geode Capital Management LLC Has $81.53 Million Stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 679,409 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $81,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,025 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Tableau Software by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Tableau Software by 10,980.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,641 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tableau Software by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DATA stock opened at $132.74 on Thursday. Tableau Software Inc has a 52-week low of $77.32 and a 52-week high of $134.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $250,602.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,132,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,044.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,046 shares of company stock valued at $91,574,008. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

DATA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

