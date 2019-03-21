Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,651 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $84,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS opened at $236.80 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.48 and a twelve month high of $239.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 62.54% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.36.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $513,230.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,725.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,870 shares in the company, valued at $974,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,932 shares of company stock worth $4,107,748 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

