Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.16 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ENT opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,651,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 415,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

