Global Payments Inc (GPN) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $18,742,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $122,196,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Global Payments by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,162,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,452,000 after buying an additional 655,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Payments by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,914,000 after buying an additional 581,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Global Payments by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,752,000 after buying an additional 449,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Global Payments to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

In other news, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 34,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $4,505,669.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,191,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $566,270.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,629 shares of company stock valued at $27,541,772 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $137.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

