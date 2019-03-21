Globeflex Capital L P Buys Shares of 188,619 iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (EWZS)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 188,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 3.28% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,062.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 243,668 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period.

Shares of EWZS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,636. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

