Globeflex Capital L P Has $3.71 Million Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. PRA Health Sciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.06% of PRA Health Sciences worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,369,000 after purchasing an additional 84,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,811,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,421,000 after acquiring an additional 658,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,811,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,421,000 after acquiring an additional 658,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,645,000 after acquiring an additional 268,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,317,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $108.91. 970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,108. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

