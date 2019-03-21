Globeflex Capital L P Reduces Position in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.06% of Essent Group worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Essent Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of ESNT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,749. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 45,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,016,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,439. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $934,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,605.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,483,531. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

