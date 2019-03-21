Gluskin Sheff + Associates (GS) Earns News Impact Score of 0.17

News articles about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) have trended neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a news impact score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of GS opened at C$10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a fifty-two week low of C$9.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.05.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$28.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gluskin Sheff + Associates will post 1.23000011042819 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Gluskin Sheff + Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.99%.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

