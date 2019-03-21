Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Stake Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,944,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 776.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,401,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 78.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,546,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 14.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,856,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

