Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ING Groep (INGA) a €15.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €15.40 ($17.91) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.86 ($16.11).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

