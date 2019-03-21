Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. HSBC lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.37 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.19.

AAPL opened at $188.16 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $924.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America grew its stake in Apple by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America now owns 3,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 48,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apple by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,753,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $509,688,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

