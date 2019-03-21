Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 180,760 Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,215 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,760 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Michael Kors worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signition LP raised its position in Michael Kors by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 27,040 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 535,304 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 42.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,453 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $124,399,000 after buying an additional 539,462 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 453.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 307,700 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 252,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 3.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $75.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KORS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Michael Kors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura set a $76.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

