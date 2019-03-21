Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 35,622 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,564 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of American Airlines Group worth $16,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 68,944,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,849,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,557,390 shares of the airline’s stock worth $756,426,000 after acquiring an additional 444,541 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 7,391,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $305,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 653.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,572,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $271,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,993 shares of the airline’s stock worth $177,362,000 after acquiring an additional 366,191 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.81 to $35.63 in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $54.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 322.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

