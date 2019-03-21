Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 148,158 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 238.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,158 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,267.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $1,387,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,672.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,198 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

NYSE:SPR opened at $91.46 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 55.88% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

