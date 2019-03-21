Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 62,965 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,965 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $218,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,302.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $581,220 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

NYSE:RSG opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

