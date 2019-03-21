Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $45,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 60.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 361.0% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 154.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 94,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $112.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52 week low of $90.67 and a 52 week high of $130.10.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 22.16%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $229,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 5,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $592,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,316,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,061,460 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

