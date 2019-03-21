Grand City Properties (GYC) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.90 ($26.63) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.30 ($25.93) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.90 ($28.95).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €21.98 ($25.56) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

