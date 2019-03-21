Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of GPMT opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, COO Steven Plust sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $88,424.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $38,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $344,432. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1,126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,443,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

