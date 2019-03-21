Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Holdings Raised by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 575,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,100 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $183,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NYSE:GPK opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

