Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.25 and last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 1633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.35.

GRVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Gravity alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $498.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of -1.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gravity stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/gravity-grvy-sets-new-52-week-high-at-73-25.html.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.