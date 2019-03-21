Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD) Position Lowered by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,708 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 175,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $1,452,386.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,556.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 11,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $103,122.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,444,957 shares of company stock worth $12,150,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

