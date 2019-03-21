Great Portland Estates (GPOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPOR. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 671 ($8.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Great Portland Estates to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 691 ($9.03) to GBX 592 ($7.74) in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 676.83 ($8.84).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

GPOR opened at GBX 757.90 ($9.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.29. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 801.56 ($10.47). The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.